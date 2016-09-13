Students of the Sai Dental College here staged a protest on the college premises on Monday seeking action against an MDS student, Santosh, who had allegedly attacked a senior doctor, ANVG Prasad, on Sunday midnight during Vinayaka Navaratri celebrations.

According to them, Mr. Santosh developed a grudge against Mr. Prasad who strongly objected to misuse of funds collected for conducting an event in the college by the former. The students continued their protest till the afternoon seeking immediate action on Santosh. Srikakulam SP Bhargava Naidu held talks with the students and assured them of resolving the issue by talking to both Mr. Prasad and Santosh.