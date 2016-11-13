Demonetisation woes continued unabated on Saturday with people thronging banks to exchange Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes which ceased to be legal tender and get Rs. 100 notes to meet their daily expenses.

While the ATMs of the SBH, Indian Bank, Axis Bank and the Corporation Bank remained closed, people stood in long queues before the ATMs of other banks to withdraw cash of Rs. 2,000.

Several ATMs were open, but ran out of cash, and the card-holders returned dejected.

Customers who made withdrawal at Kotak Mahindra Bank branches were given Rs. 2,000 note each, as the bank had no currency of other denominations. Those exchanging Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes got two Rs. 2,000 notes.

The scene was different in Andhra Bank branches, where people exchanging the banned notes for Rs. 4,000 were given two bundles of Rs. 20 notes, as the bank ran out of Rs. 100 notes. However, account holders withdrawing cash from the ICICI Bank were given three notes of Rs. 2,000 and 40 notes of Rs. 100.

Petrol pumps accepted Rs. 500 notes on the condition that they would fill petrol worth the amount.