YSR Congress activists, led by party’s State general secretary Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, staged a demonstration at the Gandhi Circle here on Tuesday in protest against the “unscientific” demonetisation exercise taken up by the Central government.

Laying a siege to the main road leading to the RTC bus station, the party activists raised slogans against the Centre for “throwing life out of gear and causing serious dent to the nation’s economy.”

‘Centre to blame’

Mr. Reddy said the Centre should be held responsible for the loss of livelihood of the poor, loss of lives in hospitals for want of money and imminent fall in the GDP due to the exercise.

“Tens of thousands of man hours are wasted as people are made to stand in queues to exchange, deposit, and withdraw currency notes. The government should have thought of a hassle-free system before introducing the rule,” he said.

While stating that the party was not against the motto behind the exercise, Mr. Karunakar Reddy said they were against the “haphazard” manner in which it was taken up.

He rebuked “Modi supporters” of muzzling criticism in the garb of nationalism and terming detractors as “anti-national.”

He was later taken into custody by the Tirupati East police.

Congress stages dharna

Congress workers, led by former MP Chinta Mohan, too staged a dharna at the Potti Sriramulu Circle near the SVRR Government General Hospital.

He took exception to the way the Central government was “playing” with the lives of the poor and middle class, while ignoring the super rich, who had actually hoarded unaccounted money. Referring to the people running from pillar to post for exchanging their old currency notes, Dr. Mohan wondered if it was the “Acche Din” promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“People across the country are suffering, but the Centre is blind to this fact. This government does not want to see the truth,” he charged. He was taken into custody for burning the effigy of the Prime Minister and was housed in the Alipiri police station.