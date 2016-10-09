November floods in Nellore still leave haunting memories for citizens as well as officials

After maintaining silence for a few months, the officials of the Nellore Municipal Corporation have again embarked upon the task of demolishing illegal structures and obstructions in the courses of nalas and drains in the city limits to prevent flooding in the coming season.

The people suffered badly following the flooding of low-lying areas and prolonged water stagnation in major thoroughfares and colonies lasting for several days during the November floods last year.

As a city that has grown densely on either side of the Kolkata-Chennai main railway track, Nellore becomes choked once heavy rains and overflowing drains block the roads and flood water enters streets and houses in localities nearer to the rail under-bridges and low-lying areas.

Worst-hit area

As a preventive measure, the municipal authorities resumed demolition drive in the Madras bus stand on Saturday. This area witnessed the gravest problem of stagnation and flooding as the main flow channel of Gachchu Kalava drain has been blocked by illegal structures. The demolitions began in this area this time with the authorities removing portions of a lodge and other commercial structures.

Tension prevailed in the area for sometime as the owners and local people tried to pick up arguments with the officials.

At one point of time, the police had to intervene and ensure that the demolitions were continued.

Tough stand

After the nightmarish experiences during the last year’s floods, the government took a tough stand and ordered the officials to identify all the obstructions in the path of the drains and the ‘nalas’. In some areas, including Pogathota, some nalas were encroached up to 60 to 70 per cent.

Nearly 13 major drains have been identified as passing through the arterial localities of the city.

Almost all of these drains were formerly irrigation channels which transformed into drains as the city grew and habitations came up in the place of agricultural fields over the decades.

Gachchu Kalava is one such major drain which swells and causes flood waters to come onto the main Trunk Road blocking traffic altogether in times of heavy rain and floods. The officials took pains last year to drain water from this channel and resume traffic on the road during the November floods.