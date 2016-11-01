Search panel fails to short-list names for the key post of Ambedkar varsity

The State government is dilly-dallying in appointing a new Vice Chancellor for Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University, Etcherla, of Srikakulam district although it appointed VCs for many other universities. The university authorities are eagerly waiting for the new VC who would have absolute powers in taking up academic and developmental activities. After completion of three years of tenure of Professor Hanumanthu Lajapathi Rai, the government handed over the responsibility to senior professor Miriyala Chandraiah. Appointment of temporary Vice Chancellors has been in vogue but it is confined to a few weeks.

The government has not been able to finalise the V-C’s name for the last five months. The Search Committee was appointed long ago but it could not short-list the names.

According to sources, the search committee was directed to consider local community equations also in finalising the persons for the important post and it became a hindrance for it.

“In-charge VC cannot take full responsibility due to lack of absolute powers. The person who is on the seat temporarily has to depend on Executive Council for ordinary issues also,” said a senior professor while speaking to The Hindu . “The next few months are crucial as the university is supposed to supervise the functioning of all 140 affiliated collages. Otherwise, malpractices may take place.

We cannot forget leakage of degree examination papers a couple of years ago,” he added. Many professors in the university seek the government’s special attention for its development. The university which was established eight years ago is not able to get funding from the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The Commissioner releases around Rs. 3 crore under the UGC Act-Section 12B for the improvement of infrastructure and take up research activities.

The UGC has framed stringent rules to sanction grant to the universities which have six full-fledged departments. It means each department should have sanctioned posts.