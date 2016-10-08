CPI State Secretariat member Ravula Venkaiah on Friday demanded that the government declare health emergency in the State following increasing incidence of diseases such viral fever, dengue, malaria, and Pedal edema.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Venkaiah said that in the absence of proper medical facilities, tribal people in the Agency areas were forced to approach quacks. In this context, he said that six tribal persons lost their lives because of Pedal edema and several others were hospitalised with symptoms of the disease. Referring to the government’s resolve to complete Polavaram project by 2018, Mr. Venkaiah wondered why the government was silent on the plight of the project-displaced. He sought a better package for them and warned of an agitation in support of those affected by the project.

CPI district secretary T. Madhu said that the TDP government did nothing for the welfare of SCs and STs in the last couple of years, and cautioned it against diverting SC/ST sub-plan funds.

He said that ‘jeep jathas’ would be taken up seeking reservations in the private sector.