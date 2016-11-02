Rayalaseema Parirakshana Samithi (RPS) president Byreddy Rajasekhara Reddy has demanded that the government declare Amaravati capital region as a free zone regarding recruitments.

Apart from petitioning the Governor, the RPS is contemplating moving the high court on the issue.

At a media conference here on Tuesday, Mr. Rajasekhara Reddy wondered how the government could go ahead with recruitments without declaring Amaravati as a free zone.

This would severely affect the prospects of aspirants from other regions, he feared.

President of Centre for Rayalaseema Studies Bhuman and leader of Rayalaseema Porata Samithi P. Naveenkumar Reddy were present.

Stating that violation of norms and non-adherence to the zonal system had sown the seed of separation in unified Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Rajasekhara Reddy asked the government to rectify the anomaly in the initial stage itself.

Mr. Rajasekhara Reddy pointed out the “glaring anomalies” in the notification issued for filling vacant posts in Zone IV, comprising the Rayalaseema districts of Chittoor, Kadapa, Anantapur and Kurnool.

The RPS leader alleges discrimination in filling vacant Sub-Inspector posts in Zone IV