A debt-ridden waver, Chakrapani (45) of Madanapalle town, allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday night.

Chakrapani, who used to work in the powerlooms in and around Madanapalle, had recently obtained a unit for himself and started executing orders. In this process, he took loans from private parties at huge rate of interest for purchasing raw material.

As the clients reportedly delayed making payments on their orders, it became tough for Chakrapani to adjust his financial transactions, leading to pressure from money-lenders. In this backdrop, the weaver allegedly hanged himself to the ceiling at his residence, when his wife and children were away at their relative's house for Deepavali.

On Wednesday morning, neighbours grew suspicious with no response from Chakrapani's house to attend daily chores. The Madanapalle II-Town police visited the scene and shifted the body to Government Area Hospital at Madanapalle, and registered a case.