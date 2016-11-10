A debt-ridden onion grower Golla Maddileti allegedly committed suicide at Gorantla in Kodumur mandal in Kurnool district in the early hours of Wednesday.

Maddileti, who cultivated four acres of Inam land belonging to the Lakshmi Madhavaswamy temple, raised onion crop in three acres and cotton in one acre. Aghast at getting lesser yield coupled with lack of remunerative price, he left the harvested onion crop in the field a fortnight ago.

With the loss of cotton and jowar crops raised last year, Maddileti was saddled with a debt of Rs. 4 lakh

and allegedly hanged himself in his hut, according to the police.