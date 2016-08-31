APCC president N. Raghuveera Reddy has named DCC president Y. Adiraju as the candidate for the MLC (Graduate Constituency) election, which is scheduled to be conducted in February/March next year. After laying stone for the DCC office building here on Tuesday, Mr. Reddy made the announcement with the consent of leaders Dronamraju Srinivas (Visakhapatnam) and Viswaprasad, MLC (Srikakulam).

The PCC chief said it was a reward for Mr. Adiraju’s zeal to strengthen the party by infusing new blood.