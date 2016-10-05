Students of the Sri Nalinipriya Kuchipudi Nritya Nikethan performing on the occasion of Dasara in Ongole. —Photo: Kommuri Srinivas

The ongoing Dasara festival provides a very good platform for the young artistes to exhibit their skills in fine arts, including classical music and dance.

The students of the Sri Nalinipriya Kuchipudi Nritya Nikethan won a wow with their scintillating Kuchipudi dance recital at the Shirdi Sai Baba temple at Lawyerpet here.

The cultural programmes organised by temples on the occasion has come as a boon for budding artistes to shed stage fear, observes dance academy founder S.V. Sivakumari satisified with the good performance by her students.

Some of her students like K. Sravya, M. Lasya Chowdary and K. Namitha along with her got an opportunity to perform Kuchipudi at the World Cultural Festival organised by the Art of Living Foundation in New Delhi in March this year, she proudly recalls.

“Exposure is all that matters,” adds the techie-turned Kuchipudi teacher, a post-graduate in Kuchipudi from the Potti Sriramulu Telugu University.

Meanwhile, I. Muralikrishna, who has specialised in Annamacharya Keertanalu, mesmerised the audience at the historic Chennakeshav temple by singing some of the popular songs composed by saint-composer Tallapaka Annamacharya in praise of Lord Venkateswara.

A good gathering of girls stole the show singing songs in praise of the mother goddess at the Vijayadurga temple at the Keshavaswamypet here.

“We have roped in flautist Master Visveshwar from Chennai who took the carnatic music world by storm at an young age for performing a flute recital at the Lawyerpet Sai Baba temple on October 5 so that members of GenX can take inspiration from him to learn the traditional carnatic music,” says Thyagaraja Mandiram founder trustee P. Ramachandramurthy.