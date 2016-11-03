Transport Minister Sidda Raghava Rao interacting with a woman during the Jana Chaitanya programme at East Gangavaram, near Tallur in Prakasam district on Wednesday. —Photo: Kommuri Srinivas

State Transport Minister Sidda Raghava Rao on Wednesday asserted that his home constituency of Darsi would be developed into a model constituency by spending a Rs. 2,450 crore on development works.

Leading the TDP’s Jana Chaitanya Yatra in his home constituency, he exhorted people to strengthen the hands of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu who had taken up welfare and development programmes on a large scale despite the resource crunch faced by the fledgling government following the State’s bifurcation. Given the public response, it would be easily possible for the party to achieve the target of five lakh membership set for the Prakasam district unit.

Mr. Raghava Rao, also the State Infrastructure Mission Co-Chairman, expressed confidence that the projects on the pipeline including an aircraft manufacturing and overhauling unit at the Donokonda industrial park would come to fruition soon as also the required infrastructure including power, water, road and air connectivity to spur industrial growth.

Laying the foundation stone for NTR SC Housing Colony, he said houses would be provided to the poor on a saturation basis. All the SC colonies would be provided with CC roads in the State, he added.

He distributed house site pattas and sanction letters for houses worth Rs. 1.50 lakh each to 64 beneficiaries at Tallur on the occasion.

