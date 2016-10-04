Dalit and Leftist organisations have condemned the increasing attacks on Dalits and minorities in different parts of the country and called for a strong deterrent action against ‘gau rakshaks’ and vigilante groups.

Observing the ''National Protest Day'' on a call given by the Dalit Swabhiman Sangharsh, activists of these organisations, including the Kula Vivaksha Porata Sangam (KVPS), Dalit Hakkula Porata Sangham (DHPS) and Organisation for Protection of Democratic Rights(OPDR) raised slogans against continuing caste oppression and cultural nationalism agenda of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Referring to a series of attacks, including Dadri lynching to thrashing of Dalits of Amalapuram, KVPS district secretary K. Raghuram said atrocities on Dalits and minorities had increased ever since the BJP-led government assumed office.

The BJP-ruled States witnessed the highest number of incidents of rape of Dalit women, claimed DHPS State secretary Karavadi Subba Rao. Attacks by self-styled "Gau Rakshaks" on Muslims and Dalits should be stopped forthwith by those in power, he added. They also demanded distribution of land for the landless Dalits to uphold their self-esteem and vowed to step up their fight against caste oppression of all kinds.