Dalit behind desecration of statue: Police

more-in

The desecration of the statue of B.R. Ambedkar at Pelluru was the handiwork of a Dalit, according to Kandukur Deputy Superintendent of Police K. Prakasa Rao.

Analysis of the call data from mobile phones of suspects, questioning of 36 eye witnesses and collection of scientific evidence had led to the fixing of responsibility for hanging a garland of chappals to the statue on Dasari Srinivas, he told the media here along with Ongole Dy. SP G. Srinivasa Rao and Prakasam SC cell Dy. SP P. Sridhar.

Probe on

To a question, he said the atrocity case would be altered suitably after taking legal opinion and action would be taken against the guilty.

Sensing that officials of the Ongole Municipal Corporation, which had funded the construction of the community hall, were inclined to throw it open to all communities, the accused had fomented trouble, Mr. Prakasa Rao said, adding that the probe was continuing to assess the role of more persons responsible for the trouble.

Mr. Sridhar announced as closed an SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities case filed by one Dasari Kamalakar in March complaining that ‘caste’ Hindus had abused him by caste name following differences over naming of the community hall.

Differences

Mr. Srinivasa Rao suggested that those who feel aggrieved should approach the officials concerned and restrain themselves from taking the law into their own hands.

Differences had cropped up among members of the SC and BC communities in the village over the naming of the community hall with the latter insisting on inclusion of Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule while the former wanted it to be treated as a community hall exclusively for Dalits.