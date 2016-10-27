The cyclonic storm ‘Kyant’ over west-central Bay of Bengal moved further west-southwest-wards and lay centred over west-central bay of Bengal, at about 320 km southeast of Visakhapatnam by 5.30 a.m. on Thursday.

It is most likely to move west-southwest-wards during next 24 hours and southwest-wards thereafter. The system has weakened into a deep depression and by afternoon it is expected to further weaken into a depression, according to a spokesman of the Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC) here.

Under its influence strong surface winds from a northerly direction with speed reaching 45 to 55 km/hr are likely along and off coastal Andhra Pradesh.