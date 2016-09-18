The third State-level junior and sub-junior cycle polo tournament began on Nehru English medium high school grounds at Banaganapalle on Saturday.

The Government is according priority to school sports, Banaganapalle mandal education officer M. Nagamani said and added that educational institutions must provide sports facilities to students.

Plans were formulated to conduct refresher courses for physical directors to gear them up for encouraging sports in schools, the MEO said. Nehru school’s Sports Organising Committee chairman Kodur Harinath Reddy said such events would generate interest among students on sports.

AP Cycle Polo Association general secretary D. Nagaraju said Government assistance to sports was tardy and sought enhancement of funds.

Krishna district beat Kurnool team by 2-0 goals in the inaugural match.

Cycle polo sportsmen of Kurnool, Anantapur, Visakhapatnam, West Godavari, East Godavari and Krishna districts participated in the tournament. Sports committee members Sunil Kumar, Venugopal and Paul Vijay Kumar and physical directors participated.