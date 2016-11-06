Central Vigilance Commissioner K.V. Chowdary on Friday lauded the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) method in ensuring corruption-free transactions in the State. Addressing the gathering at the Vigilance Awareness Week observed at Ghantasala, Mr. Chowdary has said that the DBT scheme adopted in implementation of various schemes in Andhra Pradesh has gained attention from other countries during a conference held recently in Britain.

Deputy Speaker Mandali Buddha Prasad and Krishna District Collector Babu A. were present. Bharat Electronics Limited, Machiliaptnam, has conducted the meet as part of observing the Vigilance Awareness Week.