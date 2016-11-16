SBI AGM Muralidhar and SP A. Ravikrishna serving food to customers waiting in a queue at the SBI main branch in Kurnool on Tuesday.— PHOTO: U. SUBRAMANYAM

Members of Sri Sadguru Datta Krupalayam, an NGO, arranged curd rice and drinking water sachets for the depositors waiting in a long queue to exchange and deposit the scrapped Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes at the State Bank of India main branch in Kurnool on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police A. Ravikrishna and assistant general manager of SBI Muralidhar and vice-president of the NGO Srinivasa Rao served curd rice and gave away water sachets to the depositors at lunch time.

Sporting blue coats of Police Seva Dal on their uniform, the SP, DSP D.V. Ramana Murthy and inspectors D. Prabhakar and Nagaraja Rao served the food. The same was done at the Andhra Bank too where long queues were seen, the SP said.

Krupalayam members also took part.