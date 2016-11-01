A five-member herd of wild elephants from Maharaja Kadai forests of Tamil Nadu is playing truant in the forest fringe villages bordering Kuppam mandal since a week, giving sleepless nights to farmers and forest officials.

The farmers of Kuppam mandal said the herd had been moving between Naniyala beat and TN forests at nights, and lingering back into the forests during the day time. Their movement has led to damage of standing crops of vegetables in half a dozen villages, while the farmers are at risk to continue their night vigils in the fields.

Forest Range Officer (Kuppam) Kalappa Naidu speaking to The Hindu confirmed the movement of the wild herd in Kuppam mandal bordering Tamil Nadu forests. The official said hat in addition to the wild herd, the mandal is also facing the problem with a single elephant.

“This phenomenon is being witnessed during the last couple of weeks. We are doing our best to prevent the pachyderms from entering human habitations and agriculture lands. We have also appealed to the villagers not to tease the herd, as their movement would naturally stop once the living conditions are balanced for them in the forests. Based upon further developments, an action plan would be ready to tackle the wild elephant menace,” he said.

Meanwhile, fear psychosis has gripped the interior villages abutting Koundinya wildlife sanctuary and villages bordering with tri-state Kuppam junction after the attack on a farmer Narayanappa (50) by a wild elephant last week in Palamaner range. The farmer, who was admitted to PES Medical College in Kuppam, was declared out of danger. The farmer had a miraculous escape when one among the wild herd reportedly lifted Narayanappa by its trunk and flung him away, leading to injuries on his abdomen.

In September, the man-animal conflict claimed the life of a 70-year-old farmer in Ramasamudram mandal, when a wild elephant from Karnataka forests strayed into Chittoor district.