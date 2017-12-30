Crime against women on the rise in State

more-in

Crimes against women have gone up in the State with 13,495 cases being registered in 2017 against 12,931 in 2016.

“The spurt by 4.36% compared to the previous year is a disturbing trend for us,” said Nanduri Sambasiva Rao, DGP, at the year-end media conference here on Saturday. Harassment through phones, SMS, mails and social media, kidnaps, outraging of modesty and violation of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961 were on the rise.

Cyber crimes also witnessed a spurt with 1,051 cases being booked against 718 in 2016, a spike of 46.38%.

7,381 killed in accidents

Mr. Sambasiva Rao said road accidents had come down by 5.01%: 7,381 persons killed and 25,341 injured in 20,605 accidents.

“East and West Godavari and Kurnool districts stood top in road accidents, while the highest number of fatal accidents occurred in East and West Godavari and Guntur (Rural) districts,” he said.

Overall 1,17,000 cases relating to various crimes were registered against 95,000 in the previous year.

Naxal activity controlled

The DGP said the police had succeeded in controlling the CPI(Maoist) activities and the Left Wing extremists were not in a position to retaliate.

While 71 Maoists surrendered, 59 were arrested and two were killed in exchange of fire.

The police booked 335 cases (including 26 under the PD Act) against red sanders smugglers, arrested 2,270 and seized 168 metric tonnes, he said and praised the Greyhounds and the Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force teams for their achievement.