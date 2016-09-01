Rapid industrialisation leading to their destruction, says conservationist

: Mangrove forests in the coastal areas are considered nature’s barrier against the fury of cyclones and other natural calamities as they prevent land erosion.

Nellore district, which has a 157-km-long coastline, has a rich growth of mangroves in stretches where fishermen’s habitations and hamlets are located.

In the wake of rapid industrialisation and setting up of sea ports, the forests are faced with the threat of destruction. These forests are the best bet in times of cyclones which pose a threat to the district, especially during November.

Studies revealed that the mangroves extended to about 40 acres and these are found close to habitations like Krishnapatnam and all along Buckingham Canal in Muthukuru mandal. These forests are also seen at Govindapuram in Kota mandal, on the banks of the Kandaleru creek, Vupputeru in Kavali rural mandal and Ipuru in Chillakuru mandal.

S.K.M. Basha, a conservationist and researcher, said there were indications of destruction of mangroves in Krishnapatnam village following the establishment of the port and there are also signs of destruction in Govindapuram village with the upcoming Dugarajapatnam port there. Mr. Basha said the mangroves were under strain as there were obstructions to the outflow and inflow of seawater because of the port and industries based development. The backwaters were necessary for the growth of mangrove plants.

Mr. Basha, who is also a principal investigator of a UGC major research project, said that casuarina plants and other such varieties were grown in a width of 10 metres to 100 metres in most of the coastal belt. He said mangrove forests, which grow in salt waters, were spreading in the eastern side of the coastal belt due to the creeks in the Bay of Bengal.

Awareness camps

The Forest Department is contemplating conducting awareness camps in the villages over the threat posed to the villages on the coastal belt due to indiscriminate cutting of these plants.

Meanwhile, the department, which got a detailed report of the status of the forests through mapping, has sent proposals to develop mangroves as Nellore district has been facing severe cyclonic threat for the past several decades.

Studies suggest that cashew, neem, banayan and palm plants are suitable for this area for controlling pollution in industrialised areas.