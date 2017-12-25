CRDA to show capital progress to President

more-in

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu instructed the officials of the AP-Capital Region Development Authority (AP-CRDA) to apprise President Ram Nath Kovind of various development works undertaken in Amaravati, during his December 27 visit, with focus on how the project attracted the attention of investors from countries like the UK, the USA, Japan, Singapore and Dubai.

Accordingly, the CRDA will be organising an exhibition to give Mr. Kovind a glimpse of the efforts being made by the State government to transform Amaravati into a top-notch city.

Led by Principal Secretary Ajay Jain, CRDA officials will give a detailed presentation to the President on the historic significance of Amaravati and the status of the capital project.

The proposed exhibition will showcase the designs of government buildings, the infrastructure being created in the capital region and other aspects of Amaravati.

In a review meeting on Sunday, Mr. Chandrababu Naidu took stock of the preparations for the President’s visit.

Mr. Jain and CRDA Commissioner Cherukuri Sreedhar told the Mr. Chandrababu Naidu that emphasis would be laid on the pooling of about 34,000 acres from farmers for the construction of the capital city.

Thematic cities

Besides, the designing done by Foster + Partners, the planning of nine thematic cities with the administrative city at the core and the economic development activities of various agencies would be shown to the President.