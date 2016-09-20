:An awareness meeting held by the AP Capital Region Development Authority on allotment of returnable plots to farmers of Sakhamuru village in Thullur mandal turned tense after some farmers raised objections to the authority’s proposal. It began with CRDA personnel seeking the cooperation of farmers who have given away their lands under the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) to receive bonds for returnable plots on August 21. The CRDA was planning to hold the meeting at the village on August 21 and hand over the returnable plots (1,000 square yards in residential area and 250 yards in commercial zone). Some farmers reportedly objected when some one spoke in favour of the Telugu Desam and the State government over the LPS and and the construction of Capital.

Later, they raised slogans against the CRDA with some of them reminding that the CRDA had promised them to allot villas in Venkatapalem village and commercial spaces at Sakhamuru.

But the CRDA personnel told them that allotment of plots would be done in the same village.