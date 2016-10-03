Andhra Pradesh Excise and Prohibition Department officials on Sunday conducted surprise checks on various liquor shops, particularly those located on the national highway and AP-Odisha border areas.

The department which got the information that liquor was being sold in some places even on the Gandhi Jayanti, special teams led by Palasa Excise Superintendent Chintagada Das inspected the shops and verified whether they were violating the 'Dry Day' orders.

With the sudden inspections, many liquor shops downed their shutters in Palasa, Sompeta, Tekkali and other places. Mr. Das instructed police personnel to inform higher officials immediately if they found any violations.