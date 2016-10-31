The CPI (M) has taken serious exception to the alleged presence of the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) Commissioner V. Vinaychand in a meeting conducted by Minister for Municipal Administration P. Narayana here with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders recently to discuss poll-related developments.

Mr. Narayana, who is also the district in charge Minister, recently visited the residence of legislator M. Sugunamma, where he initially dwelt on housing and slum development related issues in the presence of MLC Gounivani Srinivasulu, who is also the TDP district president. The Commissioner stayed through the meeting as the issues like housing and city development taken up for discussion required his presence.

However, the CPI (M) alleged that the meeting was actually meant to discuss the party's enrolment strategy ahead of the ensuing MLC elections for the graduates and teachers' constituencies as well as for the Tirupati civic body polls. “The presence of the official in a political meeting is highly condemnable. Even if he does not act in a partisan manner, it does send wrong signals that he is a subordinate to the political leaders,” said CPI(M) Chittoor district secretary K. Kumar Reddy. He also referred to the instance of the SV University authorities recently helping the TDP leaders conduct online enrolment of graduates, the permission for which was denied for other parties.

Official denies charges

However, the official brushed aside the allegations and maintained the meeting discussed only issues pertaining to the housing and slum relocation projects of the Scavengers colony. “It is an official's duty to stay till the Minister leaves. We stay away only when there is a political discussion. It is highly ridiculous to cast aspersions on me,” Mr. Vinaychand told The Hindu .

The blurred line between political and official meetings is subject to inference and differential interpretation, he added. The CPI-M has even threatened to launch an agitation if the Election Commission did not take action against the official.