CPI(M) functionaries staging a demonstration in front of the Collectorate in Kurnool on Wednesday.— PHOTO: U. SUBRAMANYAM

CM urged to allocate funds and complete irrigation projects in the region expeditiously

CPI(M) functionaries staged a demonstration before the Collectorate here on Wednesday demanding that a Rs. 50,000-crore special package be given for development of the Rayalaseema region.

Party leader Obulu accused Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of meting out a raw deal to the perennially drought-prone region though he hailed from it.

Stating that allotment of Rs. 50 crore for a backward district was a pittance, he said the plight of Rayalaseema was such that it did not have any industry that employed about 1,000 persons.

Mr. Obulu urged the Chief Minister to allocate funds and expeditiously complete the irrigation projects in the region, as agriculture was the predominant avocation of people.

SCS issue

The Special Category Status would have addressed the problems of the State, and industries would have come to avail of the tax concessions, he added.

CPI(M) State Committee member T. Shadrak, district secretary

K. Prabhakara Reddy, and city secretary Ghouse Desai took part.