Wondering why the State government remained silent over the recommendations made by the Justice Shaw Committee on the reported irregularities committed by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) while extracting oil and natural gas from the Krishna-Godavari Basin, secretary of the CPI (M)’s East Godavari district unit D. Seshu Babji on Saturday urged Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to exert pressure on the Centre to implement the recommendations and allocate special funds to the district from the fine to be paid by RIL. In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister, Mr. Babji said the commission made it clear that RIL resorted to diversion of 1,100 crore cubic metres of natural gas from the KG Basin between 2009 and 2015, and recommended to the Centre to collect the amount from the firm.