Sees attempt to keep people in the dark on public hearing in Kovvada and surrounding villages

The CPI(M) has threatened to approach court if the State government fails to give prior notification on the public hearing proposed in Kovvada and surrounding villages.

It has alleged that the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) and the government plan to keep the people in the dark and conduct the public hearing under the guise of eliciting opinion on the social impact survey, which is mandatory for the establishment of the atomic power plant.

CPI(M) senior leaders Ch. Narasinga Rao and D. Govinda Rao, addressing the media in Ranasthalam on Friday, said that the party would undertake a padayatra against the nuclear power plant from November 13 and not from Friday as earlier proposed following the sudden death of former MLC Gorle Haribabu Naidu, whose native place, Patarlapalli, was located adjacent to Kovvada.

The party will organise public meetings till November 20 in various villages that will be affected if the atomic power plant is established.

Mr. Narasinga Rao alleged that the police department was not giving permission for the padayatra citing ban on processions and conclaves.

“The police department gives permission for the TDP's Jana Chaitanya Yatra, but creates troubles for us. In spite of its objection, we will take up the padayatra to garner the support of the people,” he added.