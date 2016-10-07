People looking at posters at an exhibition organised by CITU against nuclear power plant, near Pydibhimavaram in Srikakulam district on Thursday.— Photo: By Arrangement

Organising awareness programmes on repercussions of the project on environment

Activists of the CPI(M) and the CITU have been mobilising the support of employees and workers of various industries located between Etcherla and Pydibhimavaram for the last one month against establishment of nuclear power project in Ranasthalam mandal.

The party has been organising exhibitions, awareness programmes and agitations to build up public opinion against the proposed facility.

The party plans to stage a massive agitation by involving all sections of society.

As part of its preparation, it is focusing on employees and workers, whose number is more than 50,000 in the industrial zone.

‘Response positive’

In its exhibitions, the CITU is highlighting the accidents reported in various atomic power plants in the world. CITU’s Srikakulam unit general secretary D. Govinda Rao said that the response to the exhibitions was positive and it would help people have first-hand information on the repercussions of an atomic power plant in Ranasthalam.

“Earlier, the capacity of each atomic plant did not cross 1000 MW. But here, the NPCIL proposes a plant with 6000 MW capacity in the first phase. It will pose danger to people living in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam,” he added. President of ‘Sanjivini’, an NGO, K. Ramam, alleged that both the Union and State governments were not making public many issues.

“The project would have serious impact on environment. The government may force villagers to vacate in future though it claims that the project area would be confined to just four villages,” he added.

CITU leaders Ch. Ammannaidu and P. Tejeswara Rao alleged that the police were filing non-bilable cases against the activists to prevent them from conducting awareness programmes.

“We have every right to explain people the negative aspects of the nuclear project. It is unfair to book cases,” they added.

