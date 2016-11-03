Notwithstanding the denial of permission by the police to convene a public meeting on the site proposed for construction of a pharmaceutical unit by Divis Pharma near Tuni, the CPI(M) is making arrangements to go head with its schedule on Thursday.

East Godavari district unit of the party has planned to convene the meeting at Danavayipeta village to make people aware of reported violations in the project.

As prohibitionary orders were in force under Section 30 of the Police Act, the police refused permission.

Party leaders, however, announced here on Wednesday that they were going ahead with the meeting.