Raghavulu to tour Tondangi mandal on November 15, says Madhu

Accusing the State government of trying to stifle the voices of people opposing pollutant industries, secretary of CPI(M) Andhra Pradesh unit P. Madhu on Friday made it clear that there would be no compromise on continuing the agitation against the proposed Divis Pharma unit near Tuni.

“CPI (M) leader B.V. Raghavulu will be touring Tondangi mandal on November 15 to extend his support to those fighting against the setting up of the pharmaceutical unit. Similarly, the party’s parliamentary team is expected to visit the place on November 27. We are not going to withdraw our agitation because of the police action. We will intensify it with people’s support,” he said while addressing a press conference at the party’s office here.

Referring to the police action at Danavaipeta village on Friday, where the party sought to organise a public meeting against the proposed unit despite denial of permission by the police, Mr. Madhu said: “Initially, the police accorded permission for the meeting. But it was cancelled in the last minute following pressures from the top level.”

Major challenge

“Treatment of effluents is a major challenge in the pollution-causing industrial units. Be it Kovvada, Tundurru, or Tuni, people are vehemently opposing the project as they are fearful of pollutant emissions,” he said, adding that the party was keen on extending its support to the agitating public.

“Let the police take whatever action they can. We are not going to yield,” he said. Party’s district unit secretary Duvva Seshu Babji was present.