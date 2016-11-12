The CPI(M) has threatened to approach court if the State government fails to give prior notification on the public hearing proposed in Kovvada and surrounding villages.

It has alleged that the NPCIL and the government plan to keep the people in the dark and conduct the public hearing under the guise of eliciting opinion on the social impact survey.

CPI(M) senior leaders Ch. Narasinga Rao and D. Govinda Rao, addressing the media in Ranasthalam on Friday, said that the party would undertake a padayatra against the nuclear plant from November 13 and not from Friday as proposed following the sudden death of former MLC Gorle Haribabu Naidu.

Sees attempt to keep people in the dark on public hearing in Kovvada and surrounding villages