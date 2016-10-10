As the Union and State governments plan to turn Andhra Pradesh into a nuclear power hub, the Communist Party of India (CPI) on Sunday decided to step up stir against the proposed nuclear power plants (NPPs) in the State.

Briefing newsmen following a party meeting, CPI State assistant secretary Muppala Nageswara Rao said they have information that five NPPs have been proposed across the State, including one on the Nellore-Prakasam border. ''We will oppose the NPP proposals by mobilising support from other like-minded parties and civil society organisations,'' he said.

Describing the special package announced by the Centre recently as old wine in new bottle, he urged Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to join hands with all parties in the State to fight against the Centre for Special Category Status, which alone would pave the way for speedy industrialisation of the State. ''We will organise a meeting here on November 6 to drum up support for inclusion of Prakasam district in the list of seven backward districts for special development package,'' he added.

CPI State Secretariat member Ravula Venkaiah asked the ruling BJP-TDP combine to shelve the NPP proposals and instead develop solar power plants.

CPI district secretary K. Aruna said no private player would come to set up new industries in the State if the Centre delayed announcement of incentives and concessions.