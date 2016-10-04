National » Andhra Pradesh

MACHILIPATNAM, October 4, 2016
Updated: October 4, 2016 05:40 IST

CPI opposes move to create land bank

  • Staff Reporter
K. Ramakrishna
Communist Party of India Andhra Pradesh State secretary K. Ramakrishna on Monday condemned the State government’s idea of creating a land bank by diverting fertile land across the State.

Speaking to newsmen here, Mr. Ramakrishna said that all the Left parties under the aegis of the CPI would take out a rally and discuss the future action plan on various issues including fight for special status for the State, land bank and Agrigold scandal on October 8 in Vijayawada.

On the policy of creating a land bank, Mr. Ramakrishna pointed out that the State government should learn lesson from the development model of ‘Special Economic Zone (SEZ)’ which failed miserably in Andhra Pradesh. “The SEZs, including Sri City and Kakinada SEZs, have failed to make headway. The State government should take back the land of those SEZs instead of diverting fertile land,” opined Mr. Ramakrishna.

