The CPI on Tuesday conducted a ‘praja ballot’ on the Special Category Status issue at the Kotagummam Centre.

Party district secretary T. Madhu and State Committee member M. Satyanarayana were present.

CM’s remarks decried

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Mr. Madhu decried the remarks of the Chief Minister against the students supporting SCS.

Stating that the TDP was elected to power as it promised SCS for the State for 15 years, he said that the ruling party would face the wrath of the people in the 2019 elections.