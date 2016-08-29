The party blames Mr. Naidu for unnecessarily spending huge money for Krishna Pushkarams when neighbouring States played it down.

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna on Sunday welcomed Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan’s resolve to fight for Special Category Status (SCS) and asked him to quit NDA to intensity the fight along with the Opposition parties.

Addressing the media, he exhorted Mr. Kalyan to distance himself from the BJP as it was claiming Jana Sena Party as a part of the NDA.

“He (Mr. Pawan) was very clear in his words and he wanted nothing but SCS.”

Mr. Ramakrishna said that MPs from the Telugu Desam Party would not leave their positions for they were elected by spending huge money during the elections.

“They are corporate MPs and they want to make money during their tenure,” he alleged.

He asked Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to show moral responsibility and join the fight to achieve SCS.

“He should call for an all-party meeting immediately. This issue concerns 5 crore people, and we can achieve only by launching a united fight.”

He said the CPI was the only party that successfully staged three State-level bandhs demanding fulfilment of promises made during bifurcation.

The CPI leader blamed Mr. Naidu for unnecessarily spending huge money for Krishna Pushkarams when neighbouring States played it down.

“States like Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Telangana too organised pushkarams, but they did not splurge money.”

He said the CPI would launch a blood donation campaign on September 1 in Vijayawada and on September 2 it would take part in the bandh as per the call given by the trade unions.