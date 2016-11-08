India should pursue a calibrated globalisation, as the country has a lot to gain and not lose by global economic interaction, said former economic adviser, Tata Group and Adviser (Economic and Govt. Policy), Tata Strategic Management Group, Sunil S. Bhandare.

Addressing the management graduates at a workshop on “Shaping India’s Future” at Acharya Nagarjuna University, Mr. Bhandare said in spite of many concerns about the fall out of slower economic growth, India should be looking at globalisation as an affirmative good rather than as a necessary evil. The workshop was held by the Department of Commerce, ANU and Forum for Free Enterprise, Mumbai.

Saying the economy of the country was poised to touch $-12.2 to $-13 trillion by 2040 at an envisaged growth rate of 7.5 per cent, he said this would mean manifold increase in the standards of living.

The demand for steel, cement and power would be increasing by four fold. For instance, the demand for steel would be 320 million tonnes by 2040, cement (1,100 million tonnes) and power (5,500 billion units).

Former MP Y. Sivaji said the growth of the country had often been confused with development as growth was quantitative while development was qualitative. The country’s stride towards globalisation had given mixed results with islands of wealth in an ocean of poverty.

Sunil S. Bhandare says with 50 per cent of population getting urbanised, the country poverty rate will drop to 7 to 8 per cent by 2040