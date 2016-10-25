Leaders, cadrereunite ahead of municipal corporation elections in Srikakulam

The ruling Telugu Desam Party straining under internal strife for many years now, is leaving no stone unturned to forge unity among the various groups ahead of the municipal corporation elections expected by year end. The efforts reportedly have started yielding the desired results, and the first taste of success came in the form of the reunion of important leaders like former Minister Gunda Appala Suryanarayana and TDP former vice-president PV Ramana. The rapprochement apparently brought cheer to the party cadre.

Mr. Ramana, who struggled a lot to keep the cadre together during the 2004-14 period when the TDP was out of power has been sidelined after the Telugu Desam assumed power. Mr. Ramana’s supporters took up the issue seriously and boycotted many party meetings resenting the domination of Mr. Appala Suryanarayana and his wife and Srikakulam MLA Gunda Lakshmi Devi, especially in the Srikakulam constituency. The couple allegedly even opposed the elevation of Mr. Ramana’s supporters within the party.

Mr. Ramana, who has a strong hold among the Kalinga Vysya community, has been elected general secretary of the Srikakulam Chamber of Commerce recently which has further widened the gap between him and the Gunda family.

According to sources, the party high command took up the issue seriously and reportedly directed the local leaders to shun groupism since the civic body election is a prestigious matter for the ruling party. The TDP was defeated in the 2004 municipal elections and its fortunes did not look up much till recently. Coming at this juncture, the directive from the party top bosses made Mr. Suryanarayana and Mr. Ramana sit together and sort out differences.

Mr. Suryanarayana, who aspired to be the mayoral candidate, said the reunion of the leaders was a positive sign for the party. “We both decided to work together and improve the party’s network in all wards to win the maximum number of seats in the elections,” he told The Hindu .

Mr. Ramana alleged that a few local leaders tried in vain to create a gap between him and the Gunda family.

“Srikakulam always supports Telugu Desam and it was proved again in 2014 general elections. We are going to win Srikakulam Corporation too,” he added.

YSRC campaign

Meanwhile, the YSR Congress is closely watching the TDP’s strategies ahead of the municipal election. The party has intensified its door-to-door campaign under ‘Intintiki YSR Party’ programme to highlight the development that took place during the regime of Dharmana Prasada Rao, who represented the Srikakulam constituency between 2004 and 2014. The YSRC is also trying to resolve internal differences.