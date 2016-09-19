Of a chubby guy and Congress

Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu was as usual at his best in articulating his views. It was at a public meeting held on Saturday that the BJP strongman drew peels of laughter by making an off-the-cuff remark on a fat man who happened to move around during his speech.

What made the audience laugh was Mr. Naidu’s suggestion to the chubby guy, as he caused a mike disturbance by stepping on some cables, to ‘look for a chair that can withstand his weight’ and if he could not, ‘seek the help of Congressmen’.

It was through this mockery that Mr. Naidu took a dig at the ‘flexibility’ in India’s ‘grand old party’ saying individual whims and fancies would often shape up its agenda.

“In the BJP, we have to strictly abide by our high command’s orders. After all, ours is a disciplined party”, he quipped, in an oblique reference to the contrasting styles of the functioning of the country’s two oldest parties.

Bureaucratic brothers

Krishna District Collector Babu A., a senior bureaucrat, and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner G. Veerapandian are turning out to be the best couple of bureaucrats as observed by local elected representatives.

In the recent function organised to felicitate Mr. Veerapandian in the presence of Mr. Babu, the bureaucrats, working in line with the Chief Minister, are termed as brothers and also ‘Janta kavulu’ by MP Kesineni Srinivas and Mayor Koneru Sridhar, explaining the way they coordinate and work hard for the success of their innovative smart projects.

In fact, Mr. Babu revealed that he would be giving ideas to Mr. Veerapandian, who is junior to him, and Mr. Veerapandian too explained how the projects once implemented by Mr. Babu were being used now in the corporation.

Tears of joy!

Onions usually induce tears of frustration when prices sky-rocket but Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao recently discovered they could also bring tears of joy!

Establishing Minimum Support Price (MSP) for onions has been a long-standing demand of farmers which successive governments have dithered on. The TRS government provided support to agrarians without introducing a MSP, given the intricacies involved. The government’s agricultural marketing department, headed by Mr. Rao, mobilised its marketing committees to take-up the task of transporting onion produce from the farmers’ doorstep. The aim was to reduce the cost-burden of transportation and handling.

The move seemed to have worked; around 11,300 quintals have so far been procured by the committee from 130 farmers in Alampur of Mahbubnagar.

And what did Mr. Rao get in return?

A bag of onions from grateful farmers of the temple-town of Alampur.

Unlucky MLAs

of Hyderabad

The MLAs of 15 Assembly constituencies in Hyderabad are unlucky lot as the government has not invited tenders for offices-cum-residential accommodation proposed to be constructed to all legislators in the State. The reason: the sites selected for the purpose were found unsuitable and alternate proposals were locked in disputes.

Barring these 15 constituencies and a few others elsewhere in adjoining Ranga Reddy district, the government has finalised tenders for 96 constituencies in the State and even entered into agreements with contractors in 65 constituencies.

The officials were at their wits end to identify lands for construction of the two storied buildings over 500 sq yds in Hyderabad. An MLA said they were on the same plain as people wanting double bed room houses of the government because both did not get land.

Spotlight on KTR

Having decided to respond to online complaints and social media outcry over the poor state of roads and general civic infrastructure in the twin cities, the spotlight is firmly on Municipal Administration and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao in the hope that he will set things right. Modernisation of storm water drains has become imperative as the city that longed for rain after plummeting groundwater and alarming shortage of water just a month or so ago has started to curse the downpours.

Conscientious municipal officials are hopeful that with the Minister himself taking special interest, storm water drains will get renewed focus.

(V. RAGHAVENDRA, THARUN BODA,

ROHIT P.S., N. RAHUL,

& V. GEETANATH )