Corporate farming is counterproductive, says economist

Noted Marxist economist and writer Utsa Patnaik on Saturday said the pro-corporate farmer policy being pursued by the National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre was counterproductive.

Ms. Patnaik, a former professor of Jawaharlal Nehru University, told The Hindu that the landholding of small and marginal farmers was reducing significantly due to thrust on corporate farming and acquisition of agriculture lands for special economic zones and industrial clusters.

The author, who was here to participate in the national level seminar on agriculture-impact on insurance organised by Visakhapatnam Insurance Institute, said the propaganda machinery unleashed by the corporates was aimed at trying to create an impression that corporate farming was good for the economy.

Expressing serious concern at the plight of farmers and unabated suicide by the distressed farmers due to debt trap, she said even in the European and North American countries it had been proved that corporate farming was a big disaster. She alleged that the corporate farmers thrive on heavy subsidies being offered by the powers-that-be.

‘Expose hypocrisy’

Calling for exposing the hypocrisy over so-called plus points of corporate farming, she said they were not progressive and the unit cost was very high compared to their claim.

“They use lot of fossil fuels and non-sustainable practices. It is not labour-intensive and not good for the economy,” she pointed out.

Ms. Patnaik, who did doctorate from University of Oxford, said the country needed a lot of sops to encourage small-scale production and avoid agrarian crisis. “The government needs to support small producers by offering remunerative prices and a price support mechanism. Even is some western countries protection is provided,” she said.

Stating that agriculture was accounting for 16 to 17% of the GDP, she said it should be on par with the population of the farming community. Enormous exploitation of small and marginal farmers should come to an end by learning lessons from pro-globalisation policies, she averred.

Earlier, Ms. Patnaik and Prof. K. Padma from Government Degree College, Yelamanchili, were felicitated by Visakhapatnam Insurance Institute chairman P. Ramesh Babu and honorary secretary D. Purnima at the meeting held on ‘Agriculture-impact on Insurance.’