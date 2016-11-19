Seeking regularisation of the services of contract lecturers, representatives of the Joint Action Committee of the A.P. Government Degree, Junior and Polytechnic Contract Lecturers on Friday submitted a memorandum to Regional Joint Director of College Education K. Gangeswara Rao and urged him to bring their suffering to the notice of the higher ups.

Representatives of the JAC, headed by D. Ramamurthy and E.S.R.S. Sarma, said they would go on an indefinite strike from December 2 in the event of lukewarm response from the government to their long-pending demands. Dr. Gangeswara Rao assured them that the issue would be brought to the notice of the higher authorities.