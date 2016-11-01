Highlighting the need for focussing more on sanitation, Collector H. Arun Kumar on Monday asked officials to continue the campaign and create awareness among the public about the importance of building individual sanitary latrines.

Reviewing the progress of various works at his office here, Mr. Arun Kumar said that the Central and State governments took sanitation very seriously and it was the responsibility of officers to take the message to the grassroots.

He said that a campaign would be launched in 500 villages that would be declared as open defecation-free soon. “Under the MGNREGS, East Godavari district got 25,000 individual sanitary latrines of which the construction of 11,130 units has been completed so far,” the Collector said, adding that there was an immediate need to finish the remaining units on a priority basis, as it was expected that another 25,000 units would be sanctioned to the district in the next phase of allocations.

Cement roads

Referring to the laying of cement roads in villages, Mr. Arun Kumar said that of the 500 km roads sanctioned for rural pockets, works were completed for a stretch of 287 km. A target of laying 10 km road per week has been fixed for the works under progress.

Referring to the housing programme, the Collector said that a fortnight-long awareness drive would be conducted in the district on the NTR Rural Housing Scheme from November 1, which was aimed at making the beneficiaries aware of the importance of the scheme.

Joint Collector S. Satyanarayana and other officials were present.