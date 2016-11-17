A construction worker was electrocuted at Madanapalle on Wednesday, while two of his colleagues who tried to save him, received serious injuries.

Police said Kulla Sekhar (52) of Segaletivaripalle village of Madanapalle rural, was carrying bricks to an upper floor at a house under construction at Neerugattuvari Colony locality in Madanapalle town, when he came into contact with a power line.

Seeing the worker in danger, two of his colleagues, Obul Reddy and Sekhar, tried to pull him out. But they also received injuries and fell unconscious. While Kulla Sekhar died on the spot, the injured workers were rushed to the Madanaplle Area Hospital, and are undergoing treatment in the emergency ward. The police have registered a case.