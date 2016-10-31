In a freak incident, an armed reserve constable and his friend were killed in a road mishap at Palamangalam village between Narayanavanam and Nindra mandals, about 100 km from here, on Saturday night.

Vijaykumar (27), gunman to Tirupati MP N. Varaprasad, came to his village Palamangalam North near Puttur on Saturday morning. Around 9.30 pm, he along with his friends was going to the nearby Nindra mandal headquarters to watch a movie. His friend Chalapati (25) stopped his bike and was waiting for Vijaykumar coming behind on another bike, when Vijaykumar hit Chalapati unable to notice him under the glare of the lights of a lorry. Both died of injuries sustained in the mishap.