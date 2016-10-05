The city police on Tuesday arrested an inter-State conman who has cheated two gullible persons here by promising jobs in the Railways.

The II Town police recovered a motorcycle and Rs. 48,000 from the accused, G.Nagendraprasad (50) who hailed from Nalgonda in neighbouring Telangana State.

Feeling the heat, the conman, who had been earlier arrested by the police in Hyderabad for cheating several gullible unemployed youth of Rs. 40 lakh by promising job in the Police Department as home guard, had moved on to Renigunta and continued his old ways of deceiving youth desperate to somehow get a job, Ongole Deputy Superintendent of Police G. Srinivasa Rao said.

He exhorted the unemployed youth not to get carried by such job offers from tricksters.