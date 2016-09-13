Telugu Desam senior leader Ganni Krishna has stated that the Congress, the YSR Congress and a hero, making an indirect reference to Pawan Kalyan, are well aware of the fact that special category status (SCS) would not be granted to the Andhra Pradesh. When Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who also knows it, agreed for package at the last minute, all the three started criticising the latter, he pointed out.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Mr. Krishna said that the Chief Minister agreed for the package after the Centre explained everything to him.

Admitting that the SCS had become a sentiment in the State, he said: “When the State is at the cross roads without any funds and the Centre is coming out with some attractive package, one should welcome it.”

He alleged that both the Congress and the YSRC were trying to portray the BJP and the TDP as culprits. But people would understand the situation, the TDP leader added. Deputy Mayor Vasireddy Rambabu and others were present.