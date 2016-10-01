APCC general secretary Dronamraju Srinivas on Friday said that the revival of the Congress in the State would begin from the ensuing civic body elections.

He said that the Congress was confident of winning respectable number of seats both in Srikakulam and Rajam, apart from other places where elections were scheduled to be conducted by the end of this year.

At a review meeting, Mr. Srinivas asked members of the local committees to highlight the civic problems in Rajam and Srikakulam and garner the support of the people who, he said, were fed up with both the Telugu Desam and the YSR Congress.

Saying the Congress had always strived for the development of all sections of society, he said: “The party will regain its lost glory in no time. The civic body elections will be the first step in our revival path.”

Earlier, he held a meeting with DCC president D. Jagan and Youth Congress general secretary Chowdary Satish and discussed the selection of candidates for various wards.