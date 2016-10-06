Even before the official announcement by the State government, the Congress has begun campaign for the much awaited municipal elections in the temple city of Tirupati.

The party activists led by former MP Chinta Mohan sounded the poll bugle by commencing their campaign in the Jeeva Kona area here on Wednesday.

As a part of their door-to-door campaign, they sought to highlight the ‘anti-people’ policies of Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led government and their failure to fulfil the electoral promises.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Mohan recalled the work done by the Congress party since the time of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and remarked that State’s development would only be possible if their party comes into power.

“Across the 50 divisions of the municipal corporation, we will be giving a chance to educated, honest and duty-minded individuals, to contest and serve people,” he added.