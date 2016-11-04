Congress activists condemn arrest of Rahul Gandhi

Youth Congress activists staging a protest in Ongole on Thursday against the arrest of their leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi.

Youth Congress activists staged a demonstration here on Thursday in protest against the arrest of Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi who has taken up cudgels for the ex-servicemen who have been for long demanding one rank, one pension (OROP).

Expressing solidarity with the ex-servicemen fighting for justice, Youth Congress district president G. Raj Vimal symbolically submitted a memorandum to the statue of the Constitution architect B.R. Ambedkar.

They raised slogans against the police for preventing Mr. Gandhi from entering a hospital in Delhi where the body of Ram Kishan Grewal, who had committed suicide over the OROP issue, was kept on Wednesday.

Kurnool Special Correspondent adds:

Congressmen burnt an effigy of the Central government near the party office in Kurnool on Thursday deploring the arrest of AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi.

City Congress president S. Buchi Babu condemned the Centre for not allowing Mr. Rahul Gandhi from seeing the body of an ex-serviceman who committed suicide over the OROP lapses.