Promise made in the Act should be fulfilled: Chinta Mohan

Consequent upon the struggle for the Special Category Status (SCS), the Congress party leadership is poised to step up pressure on the government for the implementation of yet another promise made in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014 in regard to the Dugarajapatnam major port in Vakadu mandal in Nellore district.

“Just like the Special Category Status, the port has also become a strong sentiment among the people in parts of Nellore and Chittoor districts as it holds out a lot of promise in terms of jobs and industrial development,” said former Lok Sabha member Chinta Mohan. He said that the Dugarajapatnam port was the rightful claim of the local people and now the onus lay on Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Union Urban Development Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu to get this major port on track as early as possible.

Way back in 2013 itself, the Union Cabinet had given its approval for the port when the United Progressive Alliance government was at the helm of affairs. The approval was given at that time after declaring the port as a viable venture. Going by the tone and tenor of the recent stir for SCS as promised in the Reorganization Act, the Congress leadership has once again set out to draw the attention of the government to the wishes of the people of the region.

Central approval

The Congress party dismisses the need for any further talk of financial or technical feasibility considering the fact that the assurance on Dugarajapatnam port was included in the .